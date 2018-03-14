President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the police to clamp down illegal land occupations currently unfolding in Gauteng.

In his first oral questions session as President‚ Ramaphosa told MPs that the recently adopted parliamentary resolution on the expropriation of land without compensation was not a call for "a smash and grab" approach to the issue.

Ramaphosa said that while government would forge ahead with its decision to expropriate land without compensation‚ police should not sit idle while people resorted to "self-help measures”.

"This does not create an opportunity for self-help measures and smash and grab opportunities‚" he said. "The police must immediately ensure that those applying smash and grabs are arrested."