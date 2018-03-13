Parents stand by unruly child

The parents of the Grade 10 pupil who was caught on camera in class throwing a book at her teacher believe she was provoked.

The video of the incident that happened at Three Rivers Secondary School in Vereeniging went viral on social media on Friday. It shows the angry pupil walking from her desk to the front of the class and throwing an exercise book at her female teacher.

The teacher is then seen walking away while pupils in the class laughed.

Yesterday, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said the girl's parents were very firm in that their child was also a victim, although they acknowledged her actions were wrong.

"The parents believe their daughter was provoked and that she was treated unfairly.

"They acknowledge that the learner was wrong to act in the manner she did. We really feel the learner needs help and the parents have accepted the help," he said.

Lesufi has since visited the school to get an update. He said the girl had been suspended until the disciplinary process was concluded.

One of the pupil's classmates told Sowetan they had a business test they were expected to write later that day, and that the learner was revising for it.