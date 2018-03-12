Caregiver who 'assaulted' autistic boy was on final written warning

A caregiver accused of assaulting a 10-year-old pupil at a special needs school was slapped with a final written warning in 2014 for inciting pupils to assault another pupil.

The child and youth care worker at the Randburg Clinic School in Johannesburg was caught on surveillance cameras last month twisting the arm of the Grade 5 pupil behind his back in the dining hall of the school’s hostel‚ causing him to fall to the floor.

Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona told Times Select on Saturday that the employee had been served with a notice‚ asking her to provide reasons she should not be suspended.

