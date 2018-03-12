'Expel Vaal pupil who threw a book at teacher'

The Education for Social Justice Foundation says it is outraged and infuriated by endless violence directed at teachers by learners in some of the schools across the country.

The recent attack on a teacher by a learner at a school in Vaal must be prioritized by the South African Police Service‚ said Hendrick Makaneta‚ the foundation's deputy chairperson.

"We can no longer fold our arms and watch when teachers are harassed by learners in schools. Schools are not hiding places for ill-disciplined learners. We therefore call on the Department of Basic Education to immediately expel the learner who was involved in the harassment of the teacher at Vaal without any delay."

The foundation also urged government to act decisively to restore law and order in schools‚ in order to maintain the necessary confidence of parents and members of the public in SA's schooling system.

It recommended that government should install cameras in all classrooms across South African schools.

"The installation of cameras in classrooms will go a long way in exposing lazy teachers and ill-disciplined learners who view the school as another place of entertainment. Investigations have shown that schools which have cameras do not experience violence or bullying amongst learners as everyone within the premises knows that they are being watched. The installation of cameras will also improve relations amongst teachers and ensure that dysfunctional schools are exposed."