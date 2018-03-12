Panyaza Lesufi‚ MEC of education in Gauteng‚ on Monday visited the Three Rivers school in the Vaal where a teacher had a book thrown at her by a pupil.

He told a news conference the pupil's parents had met with him and that he had also met the teachers and other school roleplayers. Psycho-social support had since Friday been made available to learners in that class and the teacher‚ he said. He was pleased that learning was taking place as normal at the school while the matter was dealt with.

While he did not want to pre-judge the investigation that is under way‚ Lesufi said that during their brief meeting‚ he was impressed by the teacher's professionalism.

He found her to be "a very shy person" who is "committed to the profession".

Lesufi said proper channels should be followed within the education department‚ in cases of dispute. "Everyone must be within their lanes‚" he said‚ adding this applied to educators‚ learners and school management.