New Cosmo fire station welcomed with protests

"Not even the army would stop us from opening the Cosmo City fire station."

These were strong words from Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun yesterday at the official opening of the station amid protests by locals who claimed they weren't prioritised for jobs.

The new fire station took two years to build and cost the city about R33.5-million.

It has features such as a fire truck, a swimming pool, ambulances, medical equipment and quarantine facilities.

Residents protested outside, demanding to be heard on their grievances over lack of jobs for locals.

"We are told that there are seven people in our community that were hired, but we do not know them," said local resident Theresa Nkosi.

Nkosi said although she wanted service delivery in her area, she felt community members should be prioritised for employment.