South Africa

SABC deputy chair resigns to take up ANC post

By Staff Writer - 02 March 2018 - 10:10
SABC board member Febe Potgieter-Gqubule.
Image: MASI LOSI

SABC board member Febe Potgieter-Gqubule has resigned to take up a post at Luthuli House.

"As indicated in her appointment interview by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Communications (PCC) in September 2017‚ Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule undertook to resign from the Board if she was appointed in any official capacity which could potentially constitute a material conflict of interest‚" the SABC said in a statement.

"The African National Congress (ANC) has now confirmed that Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule has been appointed as the ANC's Elections General Manager and‚ accordingly‚ she has tendered her resignation from the SABC Board which will be duly communicated to the President and the PCC."

Potgieter-Gqubule was initially appointed in March last year to the SABC's interim board‚ whose job was to rescue the struggling broadcaster from its financial crisis and governance problems. She was appointed deputy chair on the permanent board in October.

Potgieter-Gqubule's departure has left three board vacancies‚ the SABC said. The broadcaster said it would inform the relevant authorities of the urgency of filling the vacancies.

"The SABC Board wishes to express its gratitude to Ms. Potgieter-Gqubule for her outstanding contribution to the SABC both as Interim Board member and as Deputy Chairperson of the current Board. We wish her well in her new role‚" the SABC said.

