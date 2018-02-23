'Too few black professors in Unisa colleges'

Black academics are not sufficiently progressing to senior appointments in the College of Law at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

This was admitted yesterday by vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya who said there were only three black professors in the faculty that has 300 staff.

Makhanya told the SA Human Rights Commission inquiry into allegations of racism, sexism, harassment and unfair discrimination that, despite programmes meant to advance black academics, the numbers remained low and black academics held junior positions.

Makhanya's testimony comes against the backdrop of claims by black academics in the College of Law that the faculty had been gripped by a clique of professors "gate-keeping" to keep out black academics from ascending to top positions.