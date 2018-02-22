We'll get the cop killers‚ says top cop

We’re coming for you – dead or alive. That was the message from South Africa’s top cop on Wednesday at ground zero in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape‚ as the country and the town reeled in the wake of a deadly raid on the local police station in which six people – including five police officers – died.

The attack was the second attack in less than a year and took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning after an unknown number of gunmen stormed the station. Police confirmed they suspect there could be common attackers in both incidents.

