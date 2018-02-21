Overcrowding at schools is being fingered as the reason a mob of pupils allegedly went on the rampage in Durban on Tuesday.

Pupils from Phambili High School in Rossburgh‚ in the south of Durban‚ claim that 10 families who live in a property across the road from the school are illegal tenants and do not want to vacate the property so that four classrooms can be built there.

Tenants and a number of youngsters in school uniform clashed on Monday‚ and the pupils warned they would return if the property was not vacated. This forced the residents to seek a protection order. However‚ they were not able to serve it on the school principal and a mob descended and vandalised the property on Tuesday morning.

In the aftermath of the mayhem‚ residents’ belongings were left strewn all over the yard‚ and in the road. A piece of paper‚ on which was written “away with illegal tenants at school”‚ also lay on the stairs leading to the property amid cutlery‚ bricks and rocks.

The tenants pointed out a male parent‚ in a blue T-shirt inside the school premises‚ as one of the instigators of the violence. But the man‚ who did not want to be identified‚ or his face shown in pictures or videos‚ denied being the instigator.