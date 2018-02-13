De Lille's secret ballot bid goes to court

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille remained defiant on Monday and confirmed she would proceed with her court application to have the vote on the motion of no confidence in her conducted by secret ballot.

The High Court in Cape Town is due to hear De Lille’s application on an urgent basis on Tuesday morning.

The DA has said that her application is misguided and gave her until 3pm on Friday to withdraw the court bid.

The DA-sponsored motion is scheduled to take place on Thursday‚ as the party pushes for De Lille’s removal as mayor. De Lille is accused of maladministration and corruption.

The DA’s federal executive has essentially backed calls for De Lille’s removal‚ but not the entire caucus in the Cape Town council wants her out.

"The caucus is split. The vote can go either way‚" said a DA councillor on condition of anonymity.

This article first appeared on Business Day