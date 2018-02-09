Patricia de Lille wants a secret ballot when Cape Town councillors vote on February 15 on a motion of no confidence in her as mayor.

Tweeting on Thursday‚ De Lille said she had launched an urgent application in the High Court in Cape Town to ensure members of the DA caucus were free to vote according to their conscience as well as secretly.

“I do not wish to avoid facing a motion of [no] confidence‚ but I am seeking the assurance that it will proceed in a constitutional and fair manner‚ especially considering that I have not been treated fairly by the DA throughout this process‚” said De Lille.

She said DA regulations forced caucus members to toe the line on collective decisions.