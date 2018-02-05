Despite her impact on the underground hip-hop scene‚ Yugen did not always plan to be a rapper‚ explaining that her journey from social poetry took a turn when she wanted to express herself on a new platform.

"In the beginning I didn't consider it as a career. I was just drawn to the militant nature of it in the 90s. I used to be into poetry and eventually I got into hip-hop as a different platform of expression. I found references to the world in it and an education. My content does seem to fall into reflection and contemplation on our social and emotional state as a nation‚ and my own personal experiences. I am just trying to connect with my audience on a different level."

It was this social-awareness and courage to speak out that saw her sign up for a mystery project that would later turn out to become the Black Panther soundtrack. She explained that she was approached to work on a project and immediately started recording for it. It was only a few months later that she discovered she would be on the same album as Schoolboy Q‚ The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar.

"I couldn't believe it when they told me what the verses were for. I was overwhelmed. I was excited. I went through so many emotions and it still feels like I am in a bit of a haze. I am waiting for the soundtrack to drop on Friday and it's surreal."