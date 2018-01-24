South Africa

I am being spied on - Qedani Mahlangu

By Katharine Child - 24 January 2018 - 11:17
Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu appears before the Esidimeni arbitration hearings probing the deaths of at least 143 mentally ill patients.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says she feels "harassed" after a drone hovered above her house on Tuesday.

She is testifying at the Life Esidimeni hearings under way in Johannesburg‚ which aims to give closure to families who lost loved ones when 1700 patients were moved from Esidimeni psychiatric homes into ill-equipped NGOs. At least 143 mentally ill patients died.

Mahlangu started day two of her testimony saying that she was met by crime intelligence operatives on her arrival at the airport from England last week.

"I was welcomed by police at the airport‚ who told me they were from crime intelligence.

"In my house‚ while I was perusing documents‚ I noted a drone hovering above my home.

"I do not know why I am being harassed.

"I came here voluntarily. I am committed to work with government to find closure.

"I thought it was important to alert you to developments around me."

She said crime intelligence staff at airport just told her they were sent "by their bosses".

She said they didn’t tell her the reason they were there and she didn’t know how they knew she was on that flight.

In response‚ Judge Dikgang Moseneke assured her of his concern.

The state attorney's office has been asked to make contact with the police to ascertain what is occurring.

