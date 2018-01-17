Storm alert for parts of Eastern Cape

The weather service has issued the following precautions:

- “If outdoors seek shelter immediately but not under a tree‚ under telephone and/or powerlines‚ on hilltops‚ etc.”

- “Avoid being near metal objects such as: fences‚ golf carts‚ telephone or powerlines and steel structures such as pylons and windmills.”

- “Do not hold any metal object‚ use any electrical appliance‚ use the telephone‚ take a bath or shower. Do not play sport during thunderstorms. Golfers and fishermen are at high risk.”

- “If possible stay indoors and cover vehicles. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey instructions from disaster management officers.”