America has stressed that it “deeply respects” South Africa and the rest of the continent‚ despite controversial comments attributed to President Donald Trump about African countries‚ officials said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Monday that it had met with counterparts at the United States Embassy and the United States Charge d’Affaires to “express South Africa’s concerns with regard to the reports about statements that were allegedly made by President Donald Trump with regard to Africa and certain other countries”.

Dirco spokesman Clayson Monyela said in a statement that both countries noted in Monday’s meeting – which coincidentally fell on Martin Luther King Day in the US – that Africa and the African diaspora had contributed significantly to the United States.