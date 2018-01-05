Check your matric results now

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

Please note: Western Cape results will be live after 5am on Saturday January 6.

The matric class of 2017 have achieved a pass rate of 75.1%‚ a 2.6 percentage points increase from 72.5% in the previous year. This is still down from a peak of 78.2% of matriculants who passed in 2013.

The figure reflects the achievement of the 401‚435 matriculants who passed their NSC exams‚ Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday evening.