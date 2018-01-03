New Year's stabbing escalated to murder probe

A murder docket has been opened into the gruesome death of a Durban man who was initially thought to have taken his own life in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Desmond Roberts‚ 23‚ had two stab wounds to the chest and his throat was cut at a house in Malvern.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said an inquest docket had initially been opened but the case had subsequently been changed to a murder investigation.

His stepfather‚ Leigh MacDonald‚ said Roberts had been “butchered”.

“I saw his body yesterday morning and I can say without a doubt that he was murdered. There was no way any man could have done that to himself‚” he said.

“The pathologist told us that the cuts on his neck were repeatedly backward and forward. His head was hanging and there was no way someone could do that to himself‚” MacDonald added.

He said the family were trying to piece together the missing hours between the time he returned home from a party and the time he died.

“Des and them (some friends) had been to a party in Kloof for the night and he apparently got into a fight with someone there. He had gotten into fights with this person before.”