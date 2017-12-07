The Durban city council has approved a controversial by-law which could effectively ban the media and the public from attending some of its crucial meetings.

The approval comes despite strong objection from opposition parties and civil society organisations — and even a demonstration by civil society organisations outside Durban’s International Convention Centre on Wednesday against the adoption of Rules of Order Amendment By-Law did not stop the ANC-controlled eThekwini municipality from voting in favour of the law.

The DA also tried unsuccessfully to push for another debate on the amendments before any voting could take place‚ but were overruled by council speaker William Mapena who said the matter had been deferred in October for voting.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday‚ the city dismissed claims by the opposition and civil society organisations that the by-law was unconstitutional as incorrect and said that there was nothing untoward about the amendment.

“Section 160 of the Constitution as well as Section 20 of the Municipal Systems Act provides clear guidelines for holding municipal meetings. Both legislation states that a municipal committee or council must open their meeting to the public. However‚ the legislation further provides for certain meetings to be closed to the public subject to the nature of the issues being discussed‚” said the city’s head of communications Tozi Mthethwa.