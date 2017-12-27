The Christmas weekend on Durban's beachfront in numbers
Nearly 1.7-million people descended on Durban’s beachfront over what the eThekwini municipality describe as a “fun-filled and incident-free” Christmas weekend.
These are some of the numbers from December 23 to 25:
1‚686‚174 - people visited the various beaches on eThekwini’s 101km stretch of coastline
13‚785 - wristbands handed out over the three days‚ containing details of parents/guardians
1‚905 - people received first aid treatment‚ mostly for bluebottle stings and minor cuts
172 - arrests for drink driving by the city’s Metro Police
154 - lifeguards on duty
64 - children separated from their guardians; all were reunited safely
11 - rescues carried out by lifeguards
2 - arrests made at the beachfront for cellphone and handbag theft
0 - drownings