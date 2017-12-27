Gauteng public healthcare facilities were blessed with 389 babies on Christmas Day with Soweto-based Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital experiencing the highest number of births.

The gender split is 214 females and 175 males.

The newborns included six sets of twins – with the Dr George Mukhari‚ Tembisa‚ Thelle Mogoerane‚ Sebokeng‚ Leratong and Chris Hani Baragwanath hospitals each reporting the birth of a set of twins.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa paid a courtesy visit to new-born babies and their families at Kalafong Hospital and Ladium Community Healthcare centre in Tshwane‚ bearing gifts.

“For the whole province between midnight and 7am 88 babies were born. 14 of those were born at community healthcare centres that‚ is the clinics. We just want to thank all our health professionals who are on duty. We want also to appreciate those who came to support mothers.

“Some of the mothers here are with the fathers‚ I think it’s beautiful. It shows that even at home they will be supported. The other important thing is to appreciate that the hospital works 24 hours. Where there is always someone on duty to support and manage the health services. We want to thank all health workers that are currently on duty from clinics‚ hospitals‚ emergency services and also from head office‚ there is always somebody on duty where as well to support‚” said Ramokgopa.

The majority of babies were born at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (53)‚ Tembisa Hospital (34)‚ Thelle Mogoerane Hospital (28)‚ Far East Rand Hospital (27)‚ Rahima Moosa Mother and Child (25)‚ Dr George Mukhari Hospital (24)‚ to name a few.

Other hospitals accounted for 198 newborns.

In 2016‚ Gauteng welcomed 214 babies on Christmas Day‚ 175 fewer than this year.