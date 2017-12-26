South Africa

'If you must drink‚ avoid violence and driving'

By Staff Writer - 26 December 2017 - 07:00
Excessive consumption of alcohol is destroying lives. Image: MOELETSI MABE
In Gauteng‚ 22 injuries vary from gunshot wounds‚ stabbings‚ assaults and one car accident were treated on Christmas Eve at one hospital alone‚ the health department reported in a statement.

Speaking at Kalafong Hospital‚ Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa said: “I would like to wish every South African a Merry Christmas … However‚ if people have to drink‚ they must avoid violence and driving.

Yet the hospital's management told her that this Christmas “was a bit quite”.

In other parts of the country:

A 43-year-old man was seriously injured and a six-year-old was in a critical condition after a shooting in Grasslands‚ Mangaung in the Free State‚ on Saturday night‚ according to Trauma Response Africa.

The two were taken to Pelonomi Hospital. The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known but police are investigating.

In another incident‚ a 27-year-old Port Elizabeth man‚ who was apparently recently released from prison‚ was arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in her legs and her hip‚ News24 reported police as saying.

He was arrested on Sunday and will appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on December 27 on a charge of attempted murder.

