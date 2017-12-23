Whether you are going away with family‚ party hopping or just having a jol at a friend’s house this festive season‚ make sure that you are safe.

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has the following safety tips for revellers:

- Carry as little cash as possible;

- Consider the convenience of paying your accounts electronically (consult your bank to find out about other available options);

- Consider making use of cell phone banking or internet transfers or ATMs to do your banking;

- Never make your bank visits public‚ even to people close to you. If you are not planning to drive and will be travelling by a taxi‚ Uber has the following safety tips for you:

- Take care to review the safety features in the app;

- Check the vehicle and driver details and share your trip and ETA with family.

“Our greatest priority is that you get home safely. For this reason‚ Uber has partnered with Drive Dry to make it easier to decide against drinking under the influence.

“On 15th‚ 24th‚ 25th and 31st of December‚ the days most notorious for high numbers of alcohol-related road accidents‚ Drive Dry will be giving out complimentary Uber Rides vouchers to any person who visits @DriveDry on Facebook‚ Twitter or Instagram and publicly takes the pledge to drive dry. Even one drink can hamper your judgement on the road‚ so it is best to simply not take the risk at all‚” Uber says

If you are leaving your home over the festive season‚ it is important that your property is safeguarded. Old Mutual Insure has the following tips for those going away during the silly season.

- Ensure you have the right licence to tow your caravan or trailer Customers need to be aware of restrictions around towing caravans and trailers. Many road users might not be aware that their current driving licence may not be legal to tow their trailers.

- Pull the plug on electronic devices Ensure that you unplug your electronic equipment‚ geyser and water supply‚ as well as other appliances that will not be used whilst you are away.

- Visible activity is key to prevent criminal activity Ask a family member or friend to visit daily – showing activity at home; leave a light on at night and have someone remove dated newspapers from your home. Finally‚ ensure that the person looking after your home has all your contact details should they need to contact you for any emergency.

- Make 100% sure all your valuable equipment and devices are insured Make sure that all your belongings of value (smartphones‚ tablets etc.) are adequately insured and make sure that those that need to be specified are specified.

- Make sure your alarm is in working order if you are going away If you are going away on holiday‚ make sure your alarm is in working order and test with the reaction unit of the armed response. This is not only to safeguard your property but it might be a condition of your policy.