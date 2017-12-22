It’s the time of year when millions of South Africans who have travelled to their rural home for the holidays visit a traditional healer.

And that means it’s also a time when many of them put their mental health at risk‚ according to academics from Wits University and Nashville in the US.

They say people with illnesses known in Tsonga as “mavabyi ya nhloko” (sickness of the head) could even be putting their lives in danger when they delay or interrupt Western health treatment in favour of traditional remedies such as herbal remedies or pigs’ blood.

Sizzy Ngobeni and Ryan Wagner from Wits‚ and Carolyn Audet and Erin Graves from the Vanderbilt Institute for Global Health‚ questioned 160 traditional healers in the Bushbuckridge area of Mpumalanga about their treatment practices when it came to mental‚ neurological and substance abuse disorders.

The healers said they had a successful track record with seizure disorders (47%)‚ depression (22%)‚ patients who have lost touch with reality (47%)‚ paralysis on one side of the body (59%) and substance abuse (21%).