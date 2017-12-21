South Africa

Traditional leaders warn ANC: Don't forget where your votes come from

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 21 December 2017 - 13:37
The ANC's new top six leaders have been named at the party's elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Cyril Ramaphosa was named the new president of the party.
Traditional leaders have warned the ANC not to forget where its votes come from after the ruling party resolved to limit their authority over communal land.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) said the resolution was a result of the party’s failure to hand back land to black South Africans.

Chief Mathibela Mokoena‚ the president of Contralesa‚ said the ANC does not want to deal with the issue of land decisively‚ so instead targets them.

“As a traditional leader‚ we are waiting for the government to tell us what they are planning to do about taking back the land‚ not these silly tactics of disrespecting us. We are against this resolution of theirs. If they lack the strategy to deal with the big issue‚ they must consult us‚” Mokoena said.

“We have enough wisdom and a strategy on how to take back the land. They must stop bullying traditional leaders. We are not the enemy and they can’t wish us away. Most things go wrong because they are scared of speaking truth to power‚ the real land that our fathers fought for is still not ours.”

