The diversity and beauty of the Cape West Coast Biosphere Reserve features on the South African Mint’s second set of colourised coins.

The four coins‚ which cost R895 each‚ comprise two R10 sterling silver coins depicting fauna — the blue crane and the Caspian tern — and two R5 sterling-silver one-ounce coins depicting flora — the starfish lily and yellow wine cup.

The scientific Latin names of each species also features on the coins‚ which are available individually and in a limited edition set.

JA Geldenhuys’s designs follow a successful 2016 series of colourised coins depicting the Kogelberg Biosphere‚ east of Cape Town.

The common obverse for all coins in the new series is designed by L Guerra and features a map of South Africa indicating the location of the Cape West Coast Biosphere Reserve‚ north of Cape Town‚ with the words SOUTH AFRICA and the year 2017.

The coins are available from the South African Mint website.