AKA has come out to slam recent reports‚ which claimed he is currently in hot water with the taxman for allegedly owing at least R2-million.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday‚ the rapper labelled the claims as another smear campaign by his ex-record label boss‚ Raphael Benza.

AKA said he would not be flaunting his riches on social media if he owed SARS money.

"Let me just say this‚ everything is 100% (on my side). I don't owe SARS any money. I wouldn't be posting my watches or my cars if I did. This is nothing more than Vth Season and Benza planting stories (about me ) in the media."