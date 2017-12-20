DA accuses SARS of 'intimidation tactics'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service of engaging in intimidation tactics by launching legal action against the author of The President's Keepers.

Commissioner Tom Moyane is seeking a declaratory order that author Jacques Pauw contravened the Tax Administration Act by publishing details of the tax affairs of President Jacob Zuma in his book. The application is expected to be heard early next year.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees said the court action was without merit.

"Moyane is once again trying to execute the messenger instead of dealing with the substance of the revelations contained in The President's Keepers‚" he said.