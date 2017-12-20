South Africa

Pauw to oppose SARS application that he contravened tax laws

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 20 December 2017 - 09:11
Veteran Journalist and Author of the controversial book “The Presidents Keepers” Jacques Pauw. Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Journalist Jacques Pauw says he will oppose an application by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in the Western Cape High Court over his recently published book.

“We will oppose the application and we will argue that I published the information legally and there was huge public interest in what I have published‚” Pauw said on Radio 702 on Wednesday.

SARS‚ in papers filed on Friday‚ is seeking a declaratory order affirming its position that Pauw contravened confidentiality clauses in the Tax Administration Act by publishing the information and‚ in so doing‚ broke the law.

“I have revealed the tax affairs of people like Julius Malema‚ Radovan Krejcir‚ Glen Agliotti. Never before has SARS brought any application against any journalist. This is the first time they are doing it and I think it’s very telling‚” Pauw said.

