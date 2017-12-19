South Africa

ANC meets amid concerns over vote counting - report

By Sowetan LIVE - 19 December 2017 - 10:14
Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza won the deputy presidency of the party by a landslide, gaining 2,538 votes. His opponent, Lindiwe Sisulu, fell short by more than 300 votes, receiving 2,159 votes at the national conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg. Image: THULANI MBELE
The steering committee of the ANC national conference is having an urgent meeting amid concerns over vote counting and the allocation of top six positions‚ eNCA reported on Tuesday.

Cyril Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in a tight race for the presidency of the ANC‚ elections results showed on Monday night.

Some of the other top six positions went to candidates seen as allies of President Jacob Zuma‚ including David Mabuza (deputy president) and Ace Magashule (secretary general).

Concerns over delegate accreditation plagued the conference. More than 400 were barred from voting.

Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC presidential race

Cyril Ramaphosa is the new president of the African National Congress (ANC), it was announced on Monday.
News
23 hours ago

Trade unions and business welcome Ramaphosa

Business and trade unions are cautiously optimistic after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new president of the ANC on Monday night.
News
11 hours ago

'We are ready for Ramaphosa!' sing Soweto residents

"We are ready … We are ready for Ramaphosa!"
News
10 hours ago

Former ANC NEC member Barbara Hogan backs Ramaphosa

Former ANC NEC member Barbara Hogan has backed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the party’s president.
News
1 day ago

