ANC meets amid concerns over vote counting - report
The steering committee of the ANC national conference is having an urgent meeting amid concerns over vote counting and the allocation of top six positions‚ eNCA reported on Tuesday.
Cyril Ramaphosa defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in a tight race for the presidency of the ANC‚ elections results showed on Monday night.
Some of the other top six positions went to candidates seen as allies of President Jacob Zuma‚ including David Mabuza (deputy president) and Ace Magashule (secretary general).
Concerns over delegate accreditation plagued the conference. More than 400 were barred from voting.
#ANC54 NW (Not FS) chair Supra Mahumapelo confirms that the matter of ‘missing 68’ votes has been raised with the steering committee.— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) December 19, 2017
He says this could spell problems if it reaches plenary as there could be a demand for either a recount or a re-vote of all top 6 positions.
ANC steering committee meeting to consider queries about results. Committee is led by Secretary General’s Office. Secretary General is Ace Magashule. Result being queried is for Secretary General vote.— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) December 19, 2017
What could possibly go wrong? #ANC54