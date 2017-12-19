Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President DD Mabuza have the mammoth tasks of uniting party‚ taking forward the National Democratic Revolution programme‚ and restoring the standing of the ANC in the eyes of the electorate with Election 2019 beckoning.

So says ANC MP Mandla Mandela.

Quoting his grandfather‚ he said: "President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's famous quote‚ 'and I smiled because every day South Africans are building a new dawn'‚ is very apt today. This newly elected leadership has an opportunity to restore faith in the movement and its ability to be the vanguard of change and radical economic transformation. Upon its shoulders rests the task of leading South Africa into a new future; one of hope‚ optimism and a better life for all."

This‚ he said‚ presents one of the most critical challenges for those serving the party over the next five years in their term of office.