Outgoing Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ National Chairperson Baleka Mbete and Treasurer general Zweli Mkhize raised their hand for the party’s top job‚ while Mantashe put up his hand for the position of national chairperson and Jessie Duarte stood for re-election as deputy secretary-general.

Yesterday‚ the ANC electoral commission announced that only Ramaphosa from the three had reached the required nomination threshold and he was up against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC presidency.

“The availability of three of the six officials‚ as presidential candidates‚ further complicated this space. The other three officials‚ by displaying their leaning with respect to the candidates‚ further made our work strenuous‚” Mantashe said in his report delivered.

In his report‚ the outgoing secretary general said ANC officials were faced by threats that could tear the movement apart‚ including constant pressure to often put up a unity show in defence of President Jacob Zuma.

“Each time there was an offensive on the person of the President the threat heightened; causing officials to present a united front‚” Mantashe said. Earlier in his report‚ Mantashe noted that the attacks against Zuma in the past five years were unprecedented.

“The Presidency has been assailed internally and externally in an unprecedented manner never witnessed in the history of our movement‚ in particular‚ and the liberation movement broadly‚” he said.