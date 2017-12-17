Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the ANC’s policy of radical economic transformation has to include an understanding that there are currently disruptive changes in the nature of production due to technology.

He told guests at the Progressive Business Forum’s business breakfast at the ANC conference that although SA does not have cutting-edge digital capabilities‚ the country needed to re-industrialise because of changes in value chains.

He said raw materials‚ which were SA’s economic backbone‚ would have less value and that was why the economy needed to be diversified.

“Industrial firms will be setting up value chains‚ whether those value chains are global whether they are domestic or regional‚ what you are going to be seeing in the near future is already what is beginning to happen is that it will be data management and digital firms that will be at the apex of value chains and manufacturing will be in a subordinate place‚” he said.

The shifts would also serve some of the objectives of the ANC’s radical economic policy by lowering the barriers to the entry of small enterprises in industries‚ according to Davies.