Sisulu agrees to deputise for Cyril

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she will stand for the position of deputy president of the ANC as per the wishes of the party's branches.

She has, however, not ruled out standing for other positions should delegates at the elective conference, which starts on Saturday at Nasrec, Johannesburg, decide to go a different route.

Sisulu received the highest number of nominations for the deputy presidency in Gauteng, Limpopo, the Western Cape and Northern Cape, while her name made it to the nominations lists in all provinces.

But her campaign was targeting the highest office in the governing party. Sisulu said that by nominating her, the branches had also decided to put her back on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's slate, which she had distanced herself from weeks ago.