Traffic officer attacked by motorist

Manthi, who was working with two female traffic officers at the time, said the man then started beating and swearing at him. He said he could not react and that his focus was on the driver's licence.

"I was not thinking of any other thing. I said to myself if he beats me up, let it be. The law will take its course because I did not provoke him. I was just asking for his residential address.

"I thought about my four children and family and I thanked God that I was not seriously injured."

Manthi, who has worked for the traffic department for 25 years, said it was the first time he had been attacked. "I heard stories of my colleagues being attacked, but never thought it could happen to me."

Yesterday, he saw a doctor for treatment.

North West community safety and transport management spokesman Thabo Sematle condemned the incident.

"We are disturbed by the violence and aggression against an innocent officer," he said, adding such attacks were escalating in the province.

North West police spokeswoman Pelonomi Makau said the two suspects, a 32-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with crimen injuria and failure to comply with a traffic official.

The two will apply for bail tomorrow in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court.