Ramaphosa camp turns to high court

ANC members aligned to presidential candidate Cyril Ramaphosa are heading to the Bloemfontein High Court tomorrow in a bid to stop the party in the province from participating at the elective conference in Nasrec, Soweto, this weekend.

In court papers, the group wants the court to declare the outcomes of the ANC Free State provincial conference as unlawful and unconstitutional.

Ace Magashule, the ANC provincial chairman and Free State premier, was

re-elected uncontested at the conference.

Former ANC deputy provincial chairman Thabo Manyoni, who was challenging Magashule for the chairmanship's position, boycotted the conference.