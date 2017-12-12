SABC staff are set to down tools on Thursday after wage talks broke down between unions and management.

Union Bemawu informed members on Monday that it had given the SABC notice of its intention to strike.

The union is demanding a 10% increase‚ while management is offering 4.5%.

The Communication Workers' Union has also reportedly notified management of plans to strike.

Besides salaries‚ the unions have also taken issue with a reported R3.9-million paid to members of the interim SABC board‚ given the corporation's shaky finances.

This would be the second strike at the public broadcaster in recent months. Management has previously staved off labour action by pointing out the SABC's severe financial constraints. The broadcaster has been in talks to receive a state bailout.

The labour stoppage would take place two days before the ANC's all-important elective conference‚ which could affect coverage of the five-day event.

The SABC posted a R977-million loss after tax for the 2016/17 financial year. Earlier this year the auditor general raised serious concerns about the state of the SABC‚ saying its future was under threat.

The SABC was one of several state entities red-flagged by the AG: “For just over a quarter of them‚ there was significant doubt on whether they could continue their operations in future – these included the SABC‚ the Sapo group‚ and the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation (PetroSA).”

The report highlighted R687-million in irregular spending at the state broadcaster.