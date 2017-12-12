Fatigued Brockie craving a real break

All that uncertainty, fatigue and heartbreak have taken its toll on the New Zealand international who is looking to a fresh start in the New Year.

"It has definitely been a tough couple of months, I am looking forward to some time off although it will only be a week off," Brockie told Sowetan.

"I hope it will allow me to come back mentally and physically refreshed. Remember we have not had an off-season in two years, last year we had a 14-day break and this year it was 10 days."

Before Brockie can think of holidaying though, he has to worry about their next three games before the end of the year.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori face Free State Stars at Goble Park tomorrow (7.30pm) before taking on Baroka on Sunday and Bloemfontein Celtic on December 20.

The 30-year-old's scoring form has taken a dip and he has gone gone seven games without a goal.

"As a striker it is something that I am aware of. My job is to provide the goals for the team."