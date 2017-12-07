The Department of Public Enterprises will announce the names of the new Eskom board members on Friday‚ officials said on Thursday.

Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said during her post-cabinet briefing on Thursday morning that the names had been discussed during Wednesday's cabinet meeting‚ but would only be announced later on by the Department of Public Enterprises.

Colin Cruywagen‚ spokesman for Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown‚ said the announcement would be made by the end of business on Friday.

Brown was due to appoint a permanent board by the end of November to set about appointing a permanent CEO.

Kubayi-Ngubane said Brown had been present at the cabinet meeting‚ which took place from 8.30 to 9am on Wednesday‚ despite Brown having submitted a sick note to parliament last week indicating that she had been booked off until late December.