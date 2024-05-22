Africa

Nigerian judge denies separatist leader Kanu bail for second time

By Camillus Eboh - 22 May 2024 - 09:33
Indigenous People of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu at the federal high court Abuja, Nigeria on January 20 2016. File photo.
Indigenous People of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu at the federal high court Abuja, Nigeria on January 20 2016. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A Nigerian judge denied separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu bail for the second time in two months on Monday, and dismissed his application to be moved to prison from custody of the department of state services, a security agency.

Kanu, a British citizen who leads the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) movement, was arrested in 2015 but disappeared from Nigeria while on bail in 2017.

He was subsequently arrested in Kenya in 2021 and charged in Nigeria with seven counts of terrorism. Kanu has pleaded not guilty.

He denied breaching his 2017 bail terms, saying he escaped for his life after soldiers invaded his ancestral home in the southern Nigerian state of Abia.

Judge Binta Murtala Nyako, who denied Kanu bail in March, said she found Kanu jumped bail granted to him in 2017.

"You have an option of appeal. Please exercise your right of appeal," the judge said.

However, in a dramatic reaction in court on Monday, Kanu shouted that he would not stand trial in any Nigerian court after his bail request was denied.

Kanu's Ipob campaigns for the secession of southeastern Nigeria, where most people belong to the Igbo ethnic group.

Nigerian authorities have labelled Ipob a terrorist organisation.

An attempt by the region to secede as the Republic of Biafra in 1967, the year Kanu was born, triggered a three-year civil war that killed more than 1-million people.

Reuters

Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining Binance execs, CEO says

The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday accused Nigeria of setting a dangerous precedent after its executives were invited to the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nigeria's Senate proposes death penalty for drug trafficking

Nigeria's Senate on Thursday proposed significantly toughening penalties for drug trafficking, making the death penalty the new maximum sentence ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria announces up to 35% pay hike for government workers

Nigeria on Tuesday raised salaries for government workers by between 25% and 35%, backdated to January, the salaries commission said, as Africa's ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nigeria cuts back electricity sales to overseas customers to boost domestic supply

Nigeria's electricity regulator has ordered the grid operator to cut back supplies to customers overseas to boost domestic supply.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy