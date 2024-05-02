Africa

Nigeria announces up to 35% pay hike for government workers

By Felix Onuah - 02 May 2024 - 09:50
Nigerians are facing inflation of 33.20%, the highest in 28 years, after the government removed a popular petrol subsidy and foreign currency controls, which weakened the naira currency.
Nigerians are facing inflation of 33.20%, the highest in 28 years, after the government removed a popular petrol subsidy and foreign currency controls, which weakened the naira currency.
Image: 123RF/chormail

Nigeria on Tuesday raised salaries for government workers by between 25% and 35%, backdated to January, the salaries commission said, as Africa's biggest economy grapples with its worst cost of living crisis in nearly three decades.

The lowest-paid government employee will earn 450,000 naira ($323.97) a year or 37,500 monthly, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission said in a statement.

The increase covers all federal government employees, including those in the health, education and security sectors.

The government is separately negotiating with labour unions on a new national monthly minimum wage, which was last reviewed in 2019.

Nigerians are facing inflation of 33.20%, the highest in 28 years, after the government removed a popular petrol subsidy and foreign currency controls, which weakened the naira currency.

The country's electricity regulator this month hiked tariffs for some consumers as the government tries to wean the economy from subsidies to ease pressure on public finances.

Reuters

Nigeria hikes electricity tariff for bigger consumers in subsidy cut

Nigeria's electricity regulator on Wednesday approved an increase in tariffs for better-off consumers who use the most power as the government tries ...
News
4 weeks ago

Nigeria to grant mining licences only to companies that process locally

Nigeria will only grant new mining licences to companies that present a plan on how minerals would be processed locally, under new guidelines being ...
News
1 month ago

Playing Nigeria away first lessens pressure – Swart

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart feels it's an advantage for them to start by facing Nigeria away in the last round of the Olympics ...
Sport
1 month ago

Nigeria's grid collapses weeks after tariffs raised for wealthier consumers

Nigeria's creaking grid collapsed for the fifth time this year in the early hours of Monday, highlighting the country's inability to provide reliable ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...