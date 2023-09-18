×

Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | Google’s trial for criminal conduct also of urgent importance for Africa

Continent's huge young population at risk of manipulation by firm

18 September 2023 - 13:52

The US justice department has opened a case against Google in a Washington court this week over unethical business practices in the past decade. Google is accused of being an internet monopoly that pays billions of dollars to major smartphone companies in order to become the default search engine across all their platforms.

Everyone knows that smartphone devices like Apple automatically take you straight to Google whenever you click on an item that requires a new tab to be opened – whether you wanted such a link to be opened in Google or not. In this regard, Google gets to receive an immense amount of visitors to its website per second, and these eyeballs give it good numbers for advertising revenue...

