Zimbabwe minibus crash leaves 22 dead, two injured on Bulawayo-Beitbridge road: police

By Nyasha Chingono - 16 November 2023 - 10:00
The two people who were wounded were receiving treatment in the southwestern city of Bulawayo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Zimbabwean police said 22 people were killed and two injured late on Tuesday after a minibus collided with a truck on a highway, which links the country to the South African border.

The fatal accident, on the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road, involved the minibus, which was carrying 21 passengers, and the truck with one passenger on board, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was not immediately clear if bystanders were also hurt or killed.

The two people who were wounded were receiving treatment in the southwestern city of Bulawayo.

Road accidents are frequent in Zimbabwe, where transport operators are often accused of overloading vehicles that are then driven on pothole-ridden roads.

