Survivors in shock as Cyclone Freddy toll passes 400 in Malawi, Mozambique

The last thing Lukia Akimu remembers is the surge of floodwater that hit her village near Mount Soche this week when Tropical Cyclone Freddy tore through southern Malawi.

The next thing she knew, she woke up in hospital, her head wrapped in bandages and her neck in a brace.

"I saw a lot of water and some people being washed away. Then I do not know what happened. I do not know who brought me here," the 35-year-old said from a bed in Queen Elizabeth hospital in the city of Blantyre.

It is not known whether any of her family members survived, a nurse told Reuters.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy has killed more than 400 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar since it first made landfall in Africa in late February and circled back to hit the region for a second time over the weekend.

The storm has now dissipated, but heavy rains are expected to continue in parts of Malawi and will likely cause more floods around lakeshore areas, the ministry of natural resources and climate change said in a statement.

In Mozambique, some villages have been completely cut off since the cyclone made its second landfall on Saturday.