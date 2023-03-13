Cyclone Freddy pummels Mozambique for a second time, killing one

Cyclone Freddy pummeled Mozambique on Saturday, killing one person, ripping roofs off houses and triggering a lockdown in one port town, a resident and local media said, two weeks after 27 died when the storm first made landfall.

Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, started sweeping onshore by 10pm local time (2000 GMT), satellite data showed, after hours of battering the southern African coast with rain.

It was the second time the cyclone has struck the country since it was named after being spotted near Indonesia on Feruary. 6.

"The town is a no-go zone; no shops or businesses open. Everything is closed. We're locked up," resident Vania Massingue said by telephone from her house in the port settlement of Quelimane, located in the storm's path in the central Zambezia province.

"I can see some houses with roofs torn apart, broken windows and the streets flooded. It's really scary."