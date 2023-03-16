Malawi buries cyclone victims as death toll rises further

Malawian families gathered on Wednesday to remember and bury the victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, with President Lazarus Chakwera calling on the international community for support as the toll rose further.

Freddy tore through southern Africa for the second time in a month over the weekend and was still causing heavy rain on Wednesday, hampering relief efforts.

"I am personally so devastated," Chakwera told reporters in Chilobwe township's Naotcha, on the outskirts of Blantyre. "Sometimes when you just pass by these many caskets, you cannot help but shed tears because, loved ones, one whole family completely wiped out and so many others that have been touched."

Malawi's disaster management department said in a statement that the death toll from the storm's second hit had risen to 225, from 190, with 707 people injured and 41 missing.

"We are using hope as our currency to encourage those that have survived that we will not leave them alone because we are trusting you, as our international neighbours to come through so Malawians can continue with that hope," the president said, adding that survivors needed clothing, food and shelter.