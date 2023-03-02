×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

French President Macron begins Africa tour in Gabon

By Elizabeth Pineau - 02 March 2023 - 10:49
While only two of Macron's stops, Gabon and Congo Republic, are former French colonies, some in Gabon's capital Libreville were sceptical of his motives.
While only two of Macron's stops, Gabon and Congo Republic, are former French colonies, some in Gabon's capital Libreville were sceptical of his motives.
Image: Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Emmanuel Macron landed in Gabon on Wednesday, the first stop of an Africa tour that will also take the French President to Angola, Congo Republic and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Macron's trip, his first to all four countries as President, follows the launch of a new Africa policy and is focused away from France's troubled former colonies in West Africa's Sahel region where anti-French sentiment is rising.

Spiralling insecurity there has spurred military takeovers in Mali and Burkina Faso, two hotbeds of jihadist activity, whose ruling juntas have butted heads with France as well as with other regional and Western allies.

Macron announced the withdrawal of French troops from Mali a year ago after its junta began working with Russian mercenaries, while Burkina Faso last month ended a military deal with France.

In a speech on Monday, Macron proposed a fresh approach, promising that French military bases in Africa would be co-run with host nations with fewer French troops on the ground.

African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia

Since Tunisia’s president announced a crackdown on illegal immigration last week using language the African Union (AU) denounced as racialised, ...
News
5 hours ago

Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

For much of his political career, Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu has exerted power from behind the scenes, widely regarded as a "godfather" who ...
News
1 day ago

He also said this week's Africa tour would not be political and his schedule, which includes a speech at a high-level forest summit in Libreville on Thursday, suggests a focus on the environment, culture and scientific research.

While only two of Macron's stops, Gabon and Congo Republic, are former French colonies, some in Gabon's capital Libreville were sceptical of his motives.

"What is Macron doing in Gabon? Is he coming for the forest or to back (President) Ali Bongo?" asked Kevin, a 39-year-old technician who did not wish to give his full name.

"If Macron wants to support the Bongo family, we will rise up," he said. "Gabon is an independent country. It is not France that appoints Gabonese presidents."

Meanwhile in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), hundreds protested in front of the French embassy in the capital Kinshasa to denounce France's alleged support for Rwanda, which Congo accuses of backing a rebel group. Rwanda denies this.

Macron is scheduled to fly to Angola on Thursday evening, Congo Republic on Friday and DRC on Saturday.

Reuters

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure