×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

More than 30 militants, two soldiers killed in insurgent clash in Mozambique

By Bhargav Acharya - 03 December 2022 - 12:51
Security analysts have said the SADC military operation in Mozambique is unable to confine insurgents to Cabo Delgado in the north and that the Islam-inspired rebels could be preparing for 'a giant leap' south.
Security analysts have said the SADC military operation in Mozambique is unable to confine insurgents to Cabo Delgado in the north and that the Islam-inspired rebels could be preparing for 'a giant leap' south.
Image: Supplied

More than 30 militants and two soldiers were killed in a clash in Mozambique's northern province of Cabo Delgado, the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission to Mozambique (SAMIM) said this week.

The soldiers belonging to the SAMIM forces were killed by Islamic State-linked insurgents on Tuesday and were from Tanzania and Botswana, the mission said.

The insurgency in Mozambique has claimed thousands of lives and disrupted multibillion-dollar natural gas projects since it broke out in 2017.

“SAMIM Force can confirm ... terrorists in excess of 30 were killed and a sizeable number of weapons, ammunition and equipment confiscated,” it said..

Reuters

EU boosts military support to gas-rich Mozambique amid energy crisis

The European Union said on Thursday it would provide additional support to an African military mission in Mozambique, as Islamist attacks threaten ...
News
2 months ago

At least six Mozambicans beheaded, Italian nun shot dead by insurgents

At least six people were beheaded and an Italian nun killed on Tuesday by Islamic State-linked insurgents in Mozambique's Nampula province, ...
News
2 months ago

Why Namibia 'reluctantly' took over as Sadc organ chair from SA

When Namibian President Hage Geingob was told that he was next in line to take over as the chair of the Southern African Development Community organ ...
News
3 months ago

Angola to start talks on trade deal with EU in bid to diversify from oil

Angola and the European Union are set to start talks for a trade deal this year after EU and African partners approved a request from the ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe