×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Kidnapped Polish citizen freed in Burkina Faso - government

By Reuters - 30 June 2022 - 11:55
Rafal Kamil Bednarski was kidnapped in the eastern province of Gourma on April 27.
Rafal Kamil Bednarski was kidnapped in the eastern province of Gourma on April 27.
Image: 123rf.com/Tinnakorn Jorruang

A Polish national taken hostage in Burkina Faso in April was freed last week, the Burkinabe government said on Wednesday.

Rafal Kamil Bednarski was kidnapped in the eastern province of Gourma on April 27 while travelling by bus around the insurgent-hit West African nation, where Islamist militant groups have seized swathes of territory since 2015.

He was released on June 24, the government told a council of ministers late on Wednesday without providing further detail.

A source close to the case told Reuters Bednarski's kidnappers drove him to a military post near the eastern border with Niger in a truck accompanied by a motorbike and dropped him off.

There was no immediate comment from the Polish foreign ministry.

There has been a spate of kidnappings in Burkina Faso this year amid efforts by the ruling military junta to step up the fight against militant groups - some with links to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State - that conduct frequent attacks on the army and civilians.

Armed men kidnapped an 83-year-old American nun from her parish in the northern city of Kaya on April 5.

Three Chinese nationals and an Indian citizen who went missing around the same time as Bednarski are also being held hostage.

Government confirms kidnapping of South African man in Burkina Faso

A South African man has been kidnapped in Burkina Faso‚ government confirmed on Tuesday.
News
3 years ago

Father of freed Burkina Faso hostage contacts SA wife waiting to hear her husband's fate

The wife of a South African mine worker, Christo Bothma  who was abducted in Burkina Faso nearly two years ago,  says she is hoping for good news on ...
News
2 years ago

WATCH | 'Pay the money, please let me go home' - SA paramedic captured in Libya cries for help

The family of Gerco van Deventer are struggling to raise the $1.5m (about R22m) his captors are demanding for his release.
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released