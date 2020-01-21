Father of freed Burkina Faso hostage contacts SA wife waiting to hear her husband's fate

The wife of South African mine worker Christo Bothma, who was abducted in Burkina Faso in 2018, says she is hoping for good news about her husband following the release of a man who was taken hostage with him.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Tuesday, Amanda Bothma said she was contacted by Akoliya Patel, an Indian gold mine owner in Burkina Faso, who said his son, Kimar Akoliya, had been released at the weekend.

“He contacted me on Saturday and told me that his son had been released. I asked him what his son had said about my husband or if he has any information regarding my husband. He said I must give him two days to allow his son to rest and settle down, and they will then contact me,” she said.

Akoliya was kidnapped by unidentified assailants with two colleagues, one South African and one from Burkina Faso, in September 2018.

Amanda said she and her family were hopeful they would receive positive feedback from Akoliya.